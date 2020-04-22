Left Menu
LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

Gen.G mid laner Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split. Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturday's final with a 14-4 record during round-robin play.

Gen.G await Wednesday's winner between T1 and DragonX. Also honored were T1's Kim "Kim" Jeong-soo as Best Coach and DragonX support Ryu "Keria" Min-seok as Best Young Player.

DragonX mid laner Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon was the runner-up for both Player of the Split and Best Young Player.

