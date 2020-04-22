Report: 'Doublelift' headed back to TSM

Team SoloMid are bringing back former AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng from Team Liquid, ESPN reported Tuesday. Doublelift, 26, is a seven-time League of Legends Championship Series champion, having contributed to two victories with TSM during his tenure from 2015-17 and four with Liquid from 2017-19, in addition to one with Counter Logic Gaming

Reports last week said Liquid, who finished 7-11 in the spring split, were looking to sell Doublelift's contract. According to ESPN, a number of teams showed interest, but Doublelift was "intimately involved" in choosing his destination and picked TSM. Doublelift is reportedly under contract through mid-November. The LCS summer split is set to start May 16.

He will reunite with former TSM teammates Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and support Vincent "Biofrost" Wang while replacing Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup in the lineup. Liquid's 7-11 finish in the spring left them in ninth place out of 10 teams, after they had won spring and summer splits in back-to-back years. Doublelift sat out Week 6 with laryngitis, opening up on the experience on Twitter.

"I'm benched because I had no motivation until very recently," Doublelift tweeted last month. "Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I'm sorry towards every one of my teammates and I'll be working from now on to regain their trust." Doublelift first joined Liquid on loan from Team SoloMid early in 2017 before moving to Liquid full-time in November 2017.

After helping Counter Logic Gaming capture the 2015 LCS summer playoff title and helping TSM claim LCS playoff titles in the summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017, he guided Liquid to LCS playoff crowns in 2018 spring and summer plus 2019 spring and summer. --Field Level Media

