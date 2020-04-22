Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 04:59 IST
Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic

The state of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation's officials are to blame for the global pandemic. The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the state's top lawyer, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.” “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a written statement

“They must be held accountable for their actions.” It's unclear whether the lawsuit will have much, if any, impact. US law generally prohibits lawsuits against other countries with few exceptions, said Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at University of California, Hastings College of the Law

“The legal problem is, it's just not possible,” said Keitner, who recently wrote a blog titled “Don't Bother Suing China for Coronavirus.” Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford called the lawsuit a “stunt” by a Republican attorney general who is up for re-election this year. The number of Missouri deaths statewide rose by 16 Tuesday to 215, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The number of cases rose by 156 to 5,963. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his new U.S. immigration ban would last 60 days and apply to those seeking green cards for permanent residency in an effort to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost because of the coronavirus. ...

North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages

North Korean state media made no mention on Wednesday of new appearances by leader Kim Jong Un, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by his absence from a major celebration last week. South Korean and Ch...

Medtronic sees hit to revenue as hospitals delay elective procedures

Medtronic Plc said on Tuesday its revenues across the world had plunged in recent weeks, as hospitals put off elective procedures that use its medical devices in order to save capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Weekly revenue from the Uni...

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of People magazines annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday. It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020