Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Africa minister fined over lockdown lunch visit

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:27 IST
S Africa minister fined over lockdown lunch visit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's communications minister has paid an "admission of guilt" fine for lunch at a friend's house during the lockdown, the national prosecuting authority said Wednesday. Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was placed on special leave earlier this month for flouting a stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

She was suspended after a picture posted on Instagram showed her having lunch at the home of a former deputy minister during the second week of lockdown -- which came into force on March 27 and is set to run through to the end of April. A statement from the National Prosecuting Authority said Ndabeni-Abrahams had paid an admission of guilt fine of 1,000 rands ($53) for failing to confine herself to her home.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has also been summoned to appear before a court next month. The state alleges her lunch stop was "unlawful" under lockdown regulations, which only allow citizens to leave their homes for groceries, pharmaceuticals, and medical appointments.

The minister issued a public apology shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed her on a two-month leave. To date South Africa has recorded 3,465 cases of coronavirus, making it the second worst-affected country on the continent after Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful hybrid parliament session forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its...

Safe as houses? Trading from home tests bank defences during crisis

Trading worth billions of dollars has shifted to kitchen tables or bedrooms as traders work through the coronavirus crisis from home, testing patchy fixes to make sure they stick to the rules. Far away from the strict confines of a dealing ...

FOCUS-Glow at home: Beauty industry remakes product pitches in the age of coronavirus

Out smoky eyes, red lipstick, and fake eyelashes. In dewy skin, under-eye concealer, moisturized hands.The 500 billion global beauty industry has almost overnight changed what and how it markets to a clientele hidden behind masks or stuck a...

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020