Bangladesh to extend public holiday till May 5

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:52 IST
Bangladesh on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing general holiday till May 5 amid worsening coronavirus outbreak which has killed 120 people and infected 3,772 people so far, according to a media report. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government has decided to extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and work places to May 5, the bdnews reported.

A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday, he said. On Wednesday, Bangladesh recorded 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 120.

Another 390 people tested positive for virus from 3,096 samples in the last 24 hours as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772. To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government had initially declared general holiday on March 26 for 10 days.

Later, that was gradually extended till April 25 as the country kept seeing a rise in the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19..

