Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in 'a different way'

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:41 IST
NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in 'a different way'

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick's Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. “One way or another, the show will go on,” he said. “There's no day like the Fourth of July ... and even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a meaningful way.” He said fireworks sponsor Macy's agrees. A message requesting comment was sent Wednesday to spokespeople for the department store chain.

De Blasio said it remains to be decided how and when the show can happen in light of whatever social distancing may still be necessary by Independence Day. “We're going to figure out something we can do. We have to make sure it's safe,” the Democrat said. But he cast the plan as “part of our effort to fight back — to recognize a day of this importance, but to do it in a different way.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tensions mount as EU leaders mull huge virus recovery plan

European Union leaders are preparing for a new virtual summit to take stock of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the lives and livelihoods of around half a billion citizens and to thrash out a more robust plan to revive their rava...

Indian-origin man charged with child sex offences in UK

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man on Wednesday appeared before a UK court charged with child sex offences, including sexually grooming a minor girl. Mihir Aggarwal, from Hillingdon area of Greater London, was arrested by Scotland Yard officer...

Coronavirus tally rises to 264 in Haryana; death toll revised to 3

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 264 in Haryana on Wednesday with nine more people testing positive for the infection, a government bulletin said. The state also revised its death tally to three with Health Minister Anil Vij sayi...

Britain's death toll more than 18,000 from virus

The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in U.K. hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period.The U.K.s death toll is the fourth h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020