Quincy Crew seal first place in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew rallied to beat CR4ZY 2-1 on Wednesday, completing a perfect run through group play in the BTS Pro Series: Americas events. Quincy Crew (7-0) and CR4ZY (6-1) both were already assured of the top two spots in the upper bracket of the playoffs, which will begin Thursday.

The day's only other match was a showdown to avoid last place, with beastcoast (1-6) earning a 2-1 victory over FURIA Esports (0-7). CR4ZY jumped in front with a 51-minute win before Quincy Crew came back to claim 54- and 29-minute victories.

FURIA started with a 22-minute win, but beastcoast pulled even with a 33-minute triumph. The last map went to beastcoast in 55 minutes. The top four teams in the Dota 2 event -- Quincy Crew, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses (4-3) and business associates (4-3) -- will compete Thursday in the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoffs.

The fifth- and sixth-place teams -- Thunder Predator (3-4) and Cloud9 (3-4) -- are headed to the lower bracket, and they will square off with the Thursday losers on Friday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format. The championship team will receive $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with the runner-up getting $11,000.

BTS Pro Series: Americas final group standings (map record in parentheses): 1. Quincy Crew, 7-0 (14-3)

2. CR4ZY, 6-1 (13-4) T3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7)

T3. business associates, 4-3 (10-7) T5. Thunder Predator, 3-4 (9-9)

T5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9) 7. beastcoast, 1-6 (2-13)

8. FURIA Esports, 0-7 (2-14) Prize pool

1. $21,000 2. $11,000

3. $6,500 4. $4,500

5-6. $2,250 7-8. $1,250 -- beastcoast, FURIA Esports

--Field Level Media

