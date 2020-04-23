Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamic tradition of hospitality a remarkable lesson in this world: Guterres in Ramzan message

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:13 IST
Islamic tradition of hospitality a remarkable lesson in this world: Guterres in Ramzan message

As Muslims around the world will begin observing Ramzan amid a devastating COVID19 pandemic, UN chief has said the Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity is a “remarkable lesson” at a time when people in conflict zones and vulnerable populations face dire consequences. Ramzan is the holiest month in Islam, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. It will begin this week, depending on the sighting of the moon. "This will, of course, be a very different Ramzan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday in his Ramzan message.

He said as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramzan, many people in conflict zones will once again be “tragically” marking this month with war and insecurity all around. Underscoring that Ramzan is about supporting the most vulnerable, Guterres expressed appreciation for governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, “supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity — a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.” Recalling his recent appeal for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on the novel coronavirus, the world’s common enemy, Guterres said he repeats that appeal as he quoted words of the Holy Quran “and if they incline to peace, then incline to it”. Muslims around the world will observe the holy month of Ramzan under lockdown and tight restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has paralysed entire world. The COVID-19 has so far infected more than 2.6 million people and killed over 183,330.

Because of the pandemic, which has spread to 185 nations, many countries this year have advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and have suhoor and iftar individually or with family at home. During Ramzan, Muslims wake up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor, and break their fast after sunset with a meal called iftar.

Congregational prayers are banned in several countries, and many mosques have been temporarily closed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sports...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...

Telangana CM hopes COVID-19 cases may drop with effective lockdown implementation

With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state. The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Praga...

COVID-19: Sikkim not to host Mansarovar Yatra, border trade through Nathula Pass

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade between India and China through the Nathula pass will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth said. The border trade through Nathula Pass was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020