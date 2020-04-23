Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair must be clear about full ticket price - EU court

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:25 IST
Ryanair must be clear about full ticket price - EU court

Ryanair must indicate the full price of the ticket when it displays offers on its website, the European Union's top court said on Thursday, although the low cost carrier said it was already doing so.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) made its ruling after the Italian antitrust authority (AGCM) criticised Ryanair in 2011 for prices that did not include value-added tax on domestic flights and fees for check-in and payments by credit card. The AGCM argued these were unavoidable and should be indicated before a customer began the booking process. Ryanair took the matter to court, prompting Italy's Council of State to ask the CJEU whether the price elements needed to be included.

The judges in Luxembourg said Ryanair had to show in its initial offer unavoidable and foreseeable taxes, surcharges and fees. Optional price supplements could be left until the start of the booking process, they said. They found that fees for using a credit card were unavoidable and should be shown in the initial offer.

Check-in fees also needed to be shown unless there was at least one option to check in free of charge. Value-added tax applied to the airfare should also be included, but did not have to be included for optional supplements, the judges said.

Ryanair said its price display policy was fully transparent and that it already complied with the EU court's ruling. "This matter goes back to 2010 and our price display has since been adjusted," Ryanair said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

This could take hours: Coronavirus protocols will prolong U.S. House vote

Masked and gloved members of the U.S. House of Representatives gathered in a largely empty Capitol for the first time in weeks on Thursday to vote on the next coronavirus response bill under rules that will extend proceedings for hours in t...

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112 health official....

Soccer-UEFA looking at two options to complete European competitions

UEFA said on Thursday that it is considering two possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League competitions and urged domestic leagues to explore all possible options to finish their domestic seasons.Football across Euro...

Schaeffler India resumes production at Vadodara plant

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Limited on Thursday announced resumption of operations at its Savli plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The operations at the companys manufacturing facilities at Talegaon Maharashtra, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020