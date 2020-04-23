Left Menu
Fnatic, TNC Predator advance at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:07 IST
Fnatic and TNC Predator recorded victories on Thursday to advance to the upper bracket final of the BTS: Southeast Asia playoffs. Top-seeded Fnatic posted a 2-1 win over third-seeded BOOM Esports in their match on to advance to Saturday's upper-bracket final versus TNC Predator.

Fnatic notched a 2-0 win over BOOM Esports last week en route to finishing the group stage with a 7-0 mark. Fnatic overcame a setback in just over 22 minutes in the first map on Thursday before emerging victorious in just over 25 minutes and 47 minutes, respectively. Fourth-seeded TNC Predator, who finished the group stage with a 4-3 mark, swept second-seeded Team Adroit in the opening match to advance to the upper-bracket final. TNC Predator won their maps in nearly 33 minutes and 25 minutes, respectively, over Team Adroit.

Team Adroit, who finished the group stage with a 5-2 mark, will attempt to rebound on Friday when they face Geek Fam in a first-round match in the lower bracket. Geek Fam finished with a 2-5 record following the group stage. BOOM Esports also will bid to bounce back from their upper-bracket loss on Friday when they face Reality Rift, who posted a 4-3 record in the group stage.

The winner of the tournament will earn $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. Prize pool:

1. TBD, $21,000 2. TBD, $11,000

3. TBD, $6,500 4. TBD, $4,500

5-6: TBD, $2,250 7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250

--Field Level Media

