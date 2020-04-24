Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:47 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- De Beers to cut diamond production by 20% this year https://on.ft.com/2x0MmXU - Lufthansa warns it will run out of cash in weeks https://on.ft.com/34YlPao

- Vital kit across NHS 'running out', say medics and care staff https://on.ft.com/2VxOiRd - Sunak bends to pressure for 100% guarantees on small business loans https://on.ft.com/2S4Vdz9

Overview - World's second-largest diamond miner De Beers is cutting diamond production by 20% this year due to disruption along the supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic.

- German flag carrier Lufthansa warned it will run out of cash within weeks if it does not receive assistance from European governments. - Vital equipment required to treat coronavirus patients, including breathing filters and dialysis fluid, is running out across the NHS, according to internal documents and critical care staff.

- Rishi Sunak is preparing to offer 100% guarantees on loans to Britain's smallest businesses, after sustained pressure from Conservative MPs and the Bank of England. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

