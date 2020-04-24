Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:21 IST
Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

About 79 percent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 13 more patients died due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 237, and another 2,527 recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 642 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 11,155 in the country, health officials said on Friday. Punjab reported 4,767 patients, Sindh 3,671, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,541, Balochistan 607, Gilgit-Baltistan 300, Islamabad 214, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 55 patients.

So far, 13,365 tests have been done in the country, including 6,839, during the last 24 hours. The confirmed cases are steadily increasing and the officials have warned that the peak would reach by the end of May or the beginning of June.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday said that 79 percent of these cases have been caused by local transmission of the novel coronavirus. The government has decided to introduce a track and trace system under which random testing of people will start in a few days.

The whole situation has changed due to local transmission, it had been decided to change the policy to tackle the issue, Executive Director of the National Institute of Health Professor Aamer Ikram was quoted as saying by the Dawn. "Earlier most of the cases were being reported in those people who were coming from abroad and even cases of local transmission were being reported among those who had come into contact with foreign travelers. However now a majority of cases are being attributed to local transmission of the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities also urged people to offer prayers at home on Friday when big congregations are held in mosques. Pakistan has allowed conditional congregational prayers in mosques during Ramzan, endangering the drive to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis.

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tells CM Mamata Banerjee her strategy is to divert peoples attention from her failure to combat COVID-19 crisis....

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....

Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home

The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhis Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. A poster has also been put outside the Mas...

No name change for UEFA Euro 2020 despite postponement until 2021

UEFA has stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020 to the summer of 2021, and af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020