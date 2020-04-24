Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:33 IST
Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Taliban have rejected an Afghan government call for a ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and to let authorities focus on tackling the coronavirus, raising new concern about prospects for a fragile peace process. Hopes for an end to Afghanistan's decades of war were raised in late February when the Taliban and the United States struck a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

But the deal did not include a ceasefire, which has been left to the U.S.-backed government to negotiate with the insurgents. A Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a post on Twitter that a ceasefire would be possible if the peace process was being implemented "fully" but "hurdles" meant the Taliban would not yet lay down their arms.

"Asking for ceasefire is not rational and convincing," Shaheen said in his post late on Thursday. President Ashraf Ghani called on Thursday for the ceasefire for Ramadan, which began in Afghanistan on Friday and to allow the country to focus on what he said was a critical novel coronavirus outbreak spreading all over the country.

Afghanistan has detected more than 1,300 cases of the virus but health experts say the number could be higher as testing is limited and Afghanistan's weak health system would struggle with a widespread outbreak. The Taliban, fighting for years to expel foreign forces, agreed in February to a week-long "reduction in violence" to secure the agreement with the United States, which was signed on Feb. 29. But they resumed attacking government forces soon after.

The U.S.-led NATO alliance called on Friday for the Taliban to cut violence levels and join peace talks. "The current level of violence caused by the Taliban is not acceptable," alliance ambassadors in NATO's North Atlantic Council said in a statement on the peace efforts.

This week alone, dozens of members of the Afghan security forces, civilians and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes. In one of the latest incidents, Taliban forces attacked security checkpoints manned by members of a pro-government militia in the northwestern province of Badghis late on Thursday.

Thirteen members of the militia were killed and seven captured, said Najmuddin Burhani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.Official figures showed sales volumes fe...

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said We received a request...

ANALYSIS-Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes

Shopper Lexie Mayewski is having a hard time finding frozen french fries in Washington, D.C.-area supermarkets in the wake of coronavirus-fueled stockpiling. On the other side of the country, Washington state farmer Mike Pink is weighing wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020