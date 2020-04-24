Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers

Reuters | Goma | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:03 IST
Eastern Congo militia ambush kills 16, including 12 park rangers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest attack in Virunga's recent history.

Around 60 fighters from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) ambushed a convoy of civilians that was being protected by 15 rangers, said Cosma Wilungula, director of the Congo Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN). Many others were seriously injured, he said.

Virunga is a popular tourist attraction, known for its large population of mountain gorillas.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...

Sterling sinks after record UK retail sales drop

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday after data showed the biggest drop in British retail sales on record, adding to fears about the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.Official figures showed sales volumes fe...

Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said We received a request...

ANALYSIS-Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes

Shopper Lexie Mayewski is having a hard time finding frozen french fries in Washington, D.C.-area supermarkets in the wake of coronavirus-fueled stockpiling. On the other side of the country, Washington state farmer Mike Pink is weighing wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020