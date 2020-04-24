UK does not need extention in Brexit transition period

London [UK], April 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The UK government has informed the European Union that it will not need an extension of the Brexit transition period. Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator, made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

"At this time, the UK government has let us know that has confirmed to us that they would not agree to any extension of the transition period, even though in the deal that we agreed, there is a possibility to extend this period by one or two years if we make the decision together before June 30 this year," Barnier told a press conference. Barnier reiterated that December 31 remained the date set for the economic Brexit.(Sputnik/ANI)