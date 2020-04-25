BRIEF-Amazon to extend Closure Of Warehouses In France To April 28 - statement

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Thirty-one staff at a Delhi government hospital, including 11 doctors, have tested positive for coronavirus till date, officials said on Friday. A senior official of the facility said some of the doctors and other staff have been admitted a...
Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday arrested Ne Muanda Nsemi, the leader of a separatist religious sect, killing eight of his followers as they raided his home in Kinshasa, the interior minister said.The arrest of Nsemi, wh...
A key U.S. government trial of Gilead Sciences Incs experimental coronavirus treatment may yield results as early as mid-May, according to the studys lead investigator, after doctors clamored to enroll their patients in the study. Prelimina...