BRIEF-Amazon to extend Closure Of Warehouses In France To April 28 - statement

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:48 IST
BRIEF-Amazon to extend Closure Of Warehouses In France To April 28 - statement

April 24 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON SAYS WILL EXTEND CLOSURE OF WAREHOUSES IN FRANCE TO APRIL 28 INCLUSIVE AFTER COURT ORDER TO RESTRICT DELIVERIES

