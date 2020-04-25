Left Menu
Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:32 IST
Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen.G defeated Triumph 2-1.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started this week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and an as-yet-unannounced share of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. The Friday slate began with Evil Geniuses claiming a 16-11 win on Dust II before 100 Thieves took Inferno 16-7 and Nuke 16-4.

Gen.G (16-1 on Vertigo) and Triumph (16-10 on Dust II) exchanged map wins, but Gen.G captured the decisive third map, Inferno, 16-8. Orgless posted a 16-8 victory on Nuke, but Cloud9 leveled the match with a 19-17, overtime decision on Overpass. Cloud9 prevailed 16-10 on Inferno to seal the victory.

The Group B schedule for Saturday features three matches: --Team Liquid vs. MIBR

--Team Envy vs. Yeah Gaming --Bad News Bears vs. FURIA Esports

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential Group A

1. Gen.G Esports, 2-0, +29 T2. 100 Thieves, 1-1, +4

T2. Cloud9, 1-1, even T2. Evil Geniuses, 1-1, -3

T2. Triumph, 1-1, -17 6. Orgless, 0-2, -13

Group B T1. MIBR, 1-0, +15

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +15 T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, +2

T4. Bad News Bears, 0-1, -2 T4. Team Envy, 0-1, -15

T4. Yeah Gaming, 0-1, -15 --Field Level Media

