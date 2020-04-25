Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-Delay will make Titmus stronger for Ledecky showdown-coach

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:47 IST
Swimming-Delay will make Titmus stronger for Ledecky showdown-coach

Ariarne Titmus's coach believes the postponement of the Olympics will be a "positive" for the young Australian world champion as she prepares to face American Katie Ledecky in a tantalising Tokyo showdown. The Tasmanian teenager stunned the swimming world, and herself, when she won the world 400 metres freestyle title in Gwangju last year, ending Ledecky's six-year unbeaten run at world championships.

Coach Dean Boxall told Australian Associated Press that, while frustrating, the one-year delay of the Games forced by the COVID-19 pandemic would give her more time to prepare for Tokyo. "Diamonds are made from pressure and she is certainly a diamond -- she lives for the pressure moments," Boxall said.

"But you also need to build the machinery around her to get ready to handle that pressure...This will be the longest break she has ever had in her short career." "It's actually a positive. Her mind can freshen up."

Ledecky won the 200-400-800 freestyle triple at the Rio Olympics four years ago, underlining the dominance she enjoyed in the events at world championship level until Titmus beat her to the wall in South Korea. Titmus conceded earlier this year that Ledecky was still "100%" favourite to clinch back-to-back golds in the 400 in the Tokyo pool.

Maintaining that level-headed approach in her quest to dethrone the queen of freestyle swimming reflects a grounded attitude to all the success the 19-year-old has enjoyed to date. "She wasn't jumping around and being arrogant when she became world champion," Boxall added.

"She doesn't walk around like 'I am world champion, I beat Ledecky'. Not at all, quite the opposite actually. "I make sure of that."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ligue 1 players to undergo 'full medical checkups' from May 11

Footballers in Frances top flight will return to their clubs the week starting May 11 to undergo full medical checkups with a view to restarting Ligue 1 in June pending government clearance, the French league LFP has said. The LFP board met...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 29

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official said on Saturday. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020