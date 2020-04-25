Subliners stun Huntsmen to open CDL Week 6

The Chicago Huntsmen were supposed to be hosting this weekend's stop on the Call of Duty League schedule. Instead, they'll spend the rest of Week 6 trying to fight their way out of a big first-round hole. Playing the final match on Friday, the CDL-leading Huntsmen looked to be a near-lock against the New York Subliners, tied for the fewest points in the league entering the day. Instead, New York took the first two maps before fending off Chicago's bid for a reverse sweep with a win in the decisive fifth map.

The CDL was idle for just over a month after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. All remaining homestands for the year were canceled, with the rest of the schedule to be completed strictly online. Play resumed two weeks ago with the Dallas "homestand." On Friday, Chicago fell 250-135 on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 6-5 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, but then won 156-150 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-228 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. But New York took Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-3 to win the match.

The Subliners will next face the Atlanta FaZe in the Group A winners-bracket second round. Atlanta made quick work on the London Royal Ravens, winning 250-234 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, 6-5 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, and 166-149 on Hackney Yard Domination. In Group B, the Seattle Surge swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas -- 250-248 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-3 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, and 172-132 on Gun Runner Domination -- to set up a winners-bracket second-round matchup with the Dallas Empire.

Dallas took care of Los Angeles' other franchise, OpTic Gaming, winning the last two maps after the teams split the first two. Dallas won 250-175 on Gun Runner Hardpoint to open play, but the OpTic responded with a 6-1 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. Dallas answered with a 155-150 win on Hackney Yard Domination and put the match away with a 250-208 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. Seattle and Dallas will face off in the first of six matches on Saturday. New York and Atlanta will play next, followed by the all-Los Angeles Group B losers-bracket match and then Chicago vs. London in the Group A losers-bracket game.

The day's final two matches will set the final field for Sunday's four-team playoff. Week 6 marked the beginning of new CDL procedures in terms of the servers used for the online matches. Following criticism of game lag and allegations that the system was biased against teams that couldn't use servers in their area, the CDL increased its server total from five to nine spread across the United States.

In addition, before each match, both teams were given the same three servers to test. Each team would then submit a blind veto of one server. If the vetoes were different, the remaining server would be used for the match. If the vetoes were the same, the CDL's operations team would determine which of the other two servers would be utilized. Week 6 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 points

7-8. no prize money, no points Call of Duty League standings through Week 5:

1. Chicago Huntsmen, 110 points T2. Minnesota R0kkr, 100 points

T2. Dallas Empire, 100 points T2. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

5. Atlanta FaZe, 90 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points T8. Seattle Surge, 20 points

T10. New York Subliners, 10 points T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points