Development News Edition

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort. U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in the ruling, published on the court's website, that Smollett "cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated." Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic party

Seema Nanda has announced her decision to step down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the top administrative position in the main Opposition party, ahead of the presidential elections in November. Nanda, 48, became the first ...

Japan economy minister cancels appearances after contact with virus-infected staffer

A key government official in charge of Japans economic response to the coronavirus outbreak called off his public appearances on Saturday to work from home after it was discovered that he had been in contact with a staffer who was infected ...

St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The alumni association of St. Xaviers College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were ma...

UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from Sep, online exams wherever possible

The academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can be started from September instead of July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission UGC has recommend...
