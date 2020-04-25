Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five years after quake, academic institutions, health facilities await reconstruction in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:12 IST
Five years after quake, academic institutions, health facilities await reconstruction in Nepal

A significant number of educational institutions and health facilities destroyed in the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal are still awaiting reconstruction due to the inability of the government to provide sufficient funds, according to an official report. The National Reconstruction Authority report, released on Thursday, shows that out of the 7,553 schools that needed reconstruction, only 5,598 have been completed fully or partially.

About 2,015 (26 per cent) of the quake-damaged schools are yet to be reconstructed, the Kathmandu Post reported. Out of 1,197 damaged health centres, only 669 (56 per cent) have been completed so far, while 145 of them are mid-construction. Work on the 32 per cent of the damaged buildings has not even started.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others, In 2016, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli allotted 838 billion rupees (USD 6.8 billion) under a five-year plan to complete the reconstruction of all quake-hit academic institutions and health facilities within three years. Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the earthquake on Friday but the government is still struggling to ensure funds for the reconstruction of projects.

The buildings of the academic institutions and the health facilities that should have been in place last year are still nowhere near complete, The Kathmandu Post said. Prime Minister Oli, in a statement on the fifth anniversary of the earthquake, said though the reconstruction work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, his government was committed to completing the remaining tasks at the earliest.

Sushil Gyewali, the chief executive officer of the authority, in the media report said, “I agree that we have missed the deadline for the reconstruction of schools and health facilities, but we have made good progress in the reconstruction of individual homes.” PTI RS RS.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650 - Health Ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 a...

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT visited the sports facility at G...

Ola partners Delhi govt to offer free emergency mobility to citizens

Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday said it has partnered with Delhi state governments health department to offer free medical transportation to people. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the...

Nearly 150 total coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Nearly 150 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed among crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan after health authorities finished testing everyone on board, an official said on Saturday.The Nagasaki prefecture off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020