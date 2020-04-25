Left Menu
Iran deaths rise, hardest hit in Middle East

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:50 IST
Iran says it registered 76 more deaths in the previous 24 hours. That puts the reported death toll from Covid-19 at 5,650 and confirmed cases at over 89,000. Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says more than 1,100 new confirmed cases were detected from the previous day. Jahanpour added nearly 3,100 patients are in critical condition.

