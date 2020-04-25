Left Menu
Development News Edition

Associated Press of Pakistan headquarter sealed after employee tested Covid-19 poistive

Associated Press of Pakistan's headquarter has been sealed after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus, Naya Daur reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:41 IST
Associated Press of Pakistan headquarter sealed after employee tested Covid-19 poistive
Associated Press of Pakistan logo. Image Credit: ANI

Associated Press of Pakistan's headquarter here has been sealed after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus, Naya Daur reported. A notification of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration issued by Friday, stated, "It is notified that the deputy commissioner, Islamabad while taking precautionary measures has sealed the premises of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Headquarters after an employee was found carrying the Coronavirus."

All news sections at APP, Islamabad shall remain out of bound for all editorial and associate staff from April 24 to April 27, the notice said. The employees have been asked to work from their homes.

the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 12,507. while Islamabad has reported 223 cases. As many as 261 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...

RCF Kapurthala turns out two coaches in two working days

Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach Factory RCF Kapurthala has turned out two parcel coaches in just two working days. Indian Railways Production unit Rail Coach FactoryRCF Kapurthala has reopened its production process on April 23 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020