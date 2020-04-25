Associated Press of Pakistan headquarter sealed after employee tested Covid-19 poistive

Associated Press of Pakistan's headquarter here has been sealed after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus, Naya Daur reported. A notification of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration issued by Friday, stated, "It is notified that the deputy commissioner, Islamabad while taking precautionary measures has sealed the premises of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Headquarters after an employee was found carrying the Coronavirus."

All news sections at APP, Islamabad shall remain out of bound for all editorial and associate staff from April 24 to April 27, the notice said. The employees have been asked to work from their homes.

the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 12,507. while Islamabad has reported 223 cases. As many as 261 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)