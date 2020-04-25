Associated Press of Pakistan headquarter sealed after employee tested Covid-19 poistive
Associated Press of Pakistan's headquarter has been sealed after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus, Naya Daur reported.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:41 IST
Associated Press of Pakistan's headquarter here has been sealed after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus, Naya Daur reported. A notification of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration issued by Friday, stated, "It is notified that the deputy commissioner, Islamabad while taking precautionary measures has sealed the premises of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Headquarters after an employee was found carrying the Coronavirus."
All news sections at APP, Islamabad shall remain out of bound for all editorial and associate staff from April 24 to April 27, the notice said. The employees have been asked to work from their homes.
the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 12,507. while Islamabad has reported 223 cases. As many as 261 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Islamabad
- Islamabad Capital Territory
- Headquarters
ALSO READ
Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Shah has asked BSF to ensure no cross-border movement takes place through Pakistan, Bangladesh borders: MHA official.
Home Minister Amit Shah has asked BSF to enhance vigil along Pakistan, Bangladesh borders, especially at non-fenced areas: MHA official.
Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K
Pakistani students in Wuhan emerge from lockdown, far from home and with psychological scars