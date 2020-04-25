Indian medical supplies will soon reach Burkina Faso to fight COVID-19: Jaishankar assures counterpart Barry

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his Burkina Faso counterpart Alpha Barry regarding coronavirus and assured him that Indian medical supplies will reach the West African country "very soon".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:20 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his Burkina Faso counterpart Alpha Barry regarding coronavirus and assured him that Indian medical supplies will reach the West African country "very soon". Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wished Barry, who recently recovered from coronavirus, and his other colleagues' good health.

"So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. I wished him and his other colleagues' good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crisis," Jaishankar tweeted. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 24,506, including 5,063 patients who have been cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso has reported over 691 cases. (ANI) ,

