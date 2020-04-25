Left Menu
Development News Edition

FunPlus Phoenix reach semifinals of LPL spring playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:46 IST
FunPlus Phoenix reach semifinals of LPL spring playoffs
No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix will meet No. 2 seed JD Gaming in one semifinal Monday. Top seed Invictus Gaming face No. 4 seed Top Esports in Sunday's first semifinal. Image Credit: ANI

FunPlus Phoenix powered into the semifinals of China's League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs Saturday with a 3-1 win against Edward Gaming. No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix will meet No. 2 seed JD Gaming in one semifinal Monday. Top seed Invictus Gaming face No. 4 seed Top Esports in Sunday's first semifinal.

FunPlus Phoenix congratulated mid-laner Tae-sang "Doinb" Kim after the quarterfinal victory against Edward Gaming for recording his second Penta kill and reaching the 1,500 career LPL kills milestone. The third-place match will be on Wednesday and the finals are scheduled for May 2.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020