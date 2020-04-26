Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases cross 3000-mark in Singapore, foreign workers worst-affected

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:54 IST
Coronavirus cases cross 3000-mark in Singapore, foreign workers worst-affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000-mark on Sunday after 931 positive cases were confirmed with the majority of them continued to be foreign workers, including Indian nationals, living in dormitories. The vast majority of the news cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories for foreign workers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Foreign workers' dormitories have been locked down as the government struggles to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fifteen of the new cases confirmed on Sunday are Singaporeans or permanent residents being foreigners. The total number of coronavirus cases is 13,624 as of Sunday noon.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said. Meanwhile, five weeks from now, if the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the community falls to single digits and the situation in the foreign worker dormitories improves, "circuit breaker" measures in Singapore may ease gradually, reported Channel News Asia, citing experts.

Key indicators of whether Singapore is in a position to consider such a move include the number of new community cases falling to single digits per day and a "very clear decline" in new cases in the dormitories, said Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean Teo Yik Ying. Besides a fall in the total number of cases, the number of unlinked cases should go down to near zero, added Professor Paul Tambyah of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore.

Another indicator of community transmission of the coronavirus would be the numbers from the Health Ministry's surveillance programs. Such random testing of flu-like illnesses in the community aims to pick up cases that otherwise would have not been detected. "The key is to look at the sentinel surveillance data – from the influenza-like illness surveillance done in polyclinics and general practitioner clinics – to see how much coronavirus is circulating in the community, as well as pneumonia surveillance in hospitals," said Prof Tambyah.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday the sentinel program is an example of how authorities are trying to "pre-empt the situation going forward". "For example at this point in time, while the numbers are coming down, we are also making sure that we have background sentinel checks to make sure that we are not caught blindsided by some other hidden causes in the community," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US calls on Afghans to set aside disputes, focus on virus

The US peace envoy to Afghanistan on Sunday called on the countrys feuding leaders to set their differences aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic and advance a stalled peace agreement signed with the Taliban earlier this year. The well-b...

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...

1,338 patents filed by India-domiciled cos in US in 2018-19: Report

Over 1,300 patents were filed by India firms in the US in 2018-19 across domains like pharmaceuticals, artificial inteligence, chemistry and communication technology, a report by industry body Nasscom said. A total of 1,338 patents were fil...

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020