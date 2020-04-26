Left Menu
Development News Edition

After coronavirus fiasco, China fast-tracks attempts to fully control Hong Kong

As the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a big blow to China's credibility in the world, Beijing has sensed the mounting pressure and fast-tracked its attempts to put Hong Kong under its direct control.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:05 IST
After coronavirus fiasco, China fast-tracks attempts to fully control Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a big blow to China's credibility in the world, Beijing has sensed the mounting pressure and fast-tracked its attempts to put Hong Kong under its direct control. Whether it was the arrest of 15 prominent pro-democracy politicians with the help of Hong Kong police or proclaiming authorities to represent the central government to exercise oversight, China has taken several major steps in a week or so to achieve its goal to impose 'complete-control governance' in the financial hub of Asia.

Yi-Zheng Lian, the former chief editor of the Hong Kong Economic Journal, wrote in New York Times that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced China to act fastly as the virus, which first originated in its territory, has changed the way the world looks at Beijing. "Sensing mounting international opprobrium and fearing economic decoupling with major Western powers, the Chinese government appears to believe that it must act, and fast, to once again turn Hong Kong into its window onto the rest of the world," wrote Lian.

Some of the draconian steps that China has taken in recent days in regard with Hong Kong are --- Thee Central Liaison Office, China's leading agency in Hong Kong, has recently declared that it had "the authority to represent the central government to exercise oversight, be concerned about and express stern views on important matters involving the relationship between the centre and the special administrative region," among other things. Also this past week, a major reshuffle was announced of principal officials in the Hong Kong government. Notably, the new head of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, which oversees electoral affairs, will be Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, a hard-liner who most recently headed the Immigration Department, during a period when it barred some journalists from the territory.

Possibly on China's behalf, Hong Kong's much-politicized police arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy politicians for organising and participating in some of the biggest peaceful demonstrations held last year in opposition to Beijing's increasing interference with Hong Kong's affairs. Lian is of the view that the Hong Kong police's excesses against pro-democracy protesters multiplied and intensified last year, and as Beijing's rhetoric became more and more belligerent and the size of its garrisons in the city grew, some worried that China would consider sending in troops to quell the unrest.

"The idea of a full-blown military crackdown, which struck others as alarmist, far-fetched or misleading then, seems like a more plausible prospect now that the coronavirus pandemic has undermined China's standing in the world," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

300 districts COVID-19 free, 197 districts non-hotspots: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As the battle against COVID-19 in India peaks, the situation at the ground level is fast improving. At least 300 districts are disease-free non-affected areas and about 197 districts are non-hotspots, said Union Health and Family Welfare Mi...

Staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in AP tests positive for COVID-19

A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official sources said. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governors official residence in Vijayawada.She has been admitted to the de...

Combating COVID-19: South Goa DM orders closure of restaurants, public places

The District Magistrate of South Goa has ordered the closure of restaurants in the district on Sunday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, restaurants, tea or pan shops, other food shops and joints, street food vendors, beach...

Senior govt doctor, another man die of COVID-19 in Bengal

A senior government doctor involved in the fight against COVID-19 and a 34-year-old man, both diagnosed with the disease, died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources at the facility said. Sixty-year-old Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, posted as as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020