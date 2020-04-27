Left Menu
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:33 IST
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's
Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147.

The Russian coronavirus crisis response center said that 50 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported a total of 82,830 cases on Monday.

