3 killed, 4 injured in Israeli rocket attack on Syria
ANI | Damascus | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST
At least three civilians were killed and four other suffered injuries in an Israel rocket attack on Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Monday. Residential buildings in the settlements of Hujeira and Adliyah were hit, Syrian Arab News Agency specified.
Israel has not commented on the development yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)