People News Roundup: Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown and more

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

Child rights NGO distributes over 22K dry ration kits across 1,071 villages

A child rights NGO on Monday said it has distributed over 22,000 dry ration kits and more than 24,000 hygiene kits across 1,071 villages to help vulnerable sections of society during the coronavirus crisis. The distribution has been made un...

INSIGHT-Italy wants to reopen. Businesses ask: where's the money?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Roberto Ferraro to shut the patisserie he runs in Amelia, a scenic hilltop town in central Italy, he had just rented out a new site to increase production of ice cream and start selling it abroad.Ferraro wo...

Werder Bremen eye stadium switch if Bundeliga resumes

Struggling Werder Bremen may have to play in a different city if the Bundesliga resumes next month because the local government could prolong its ban on games at the Weserstadion. The coronavirus pandemic brought the German league to a halt...

COVID-19: Amazon plans to raise Rs 100-cr in match-funding with 4 NGOs

Online retail major Amazon India has tied up with four non-profits -- Habitat for Humanity India, Oxfam India, United Way India and Akshaya Patra -- to help raise at least Rs 100 crore to help fight deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon offe...
