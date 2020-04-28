BRIEF-GM, Ford and Fiat Targeting May 18 To Resume Some Production At U.S. Factories - WSJ

April 27 (Reuters) -

* DETROIT'S CAR COMPANIES ARE TARGETING MAY 18 TO RESUME SOME PRODUCTION AT THEIR U.S. FACTORIES - WSJ

* EXECUTIVES FROM GM, FORD, FIAT IN RECENT DAYS TENTATIVELY SETTLED ON MAY 18 TIMELINE AFTER TALKS WITH UAW LEADERS AND MICHIGAN GOVERNOR'S OFFICE- WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2KGnMic