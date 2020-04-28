Travis Scott's Fortnite concert series draws 27.7M unique views

Travis Scott's five-concert performance on Fortnite last weekend drew 27.7 million unique visitors and was seen more than 45 million times, Epic Games announced Monday. The event, called "Astronomical," was an online psychedelic concert event hosted by Fortnite with Scott, the 27-year-old rapper, appearing as a larger-than-life avatar.

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, had previously announced that 12.3 million concurrent players took part in Scott's first concert Thursday night -- a single-event record for Fortnite. --Field Level Media