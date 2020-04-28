Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sends medical supplies to Bhutan to fight COVID-19

India has sent a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine, under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:40 IST
India sends medical supplies to Bhutan to fight COVID-19
The consignment was handed over by Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to Bhutan Health Minister Dechen Wangmo. (Twitter/ India in Bhutan). Image Credit: ANI

India has sent a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine, under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus. The consignment was handed over by Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to Bhutan Health Minister Dechen Wangmo on Monday.

"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India would stand by its close friend and neighbour, Bhutan in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Government of India through Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj handed over today a consignment of medical supplies to Health Minister Dechen Wangmo, including Hydroxychloroquine tablets, that have proved to be useful in the clinical management and recovery of COVID-19 patients," India embassy in Bhutan said in a statment. "India's gesture to continue delivery of essential medicines is a testimony to the unique bonds of trust and understanding between India and Bhutan over decades," it added.

India would continue to extend all possible support to Bhutan to minimize the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement further said. Bhutan has so far reported 7 coronavirus cases.

During his talks with Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering on April 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured India's support to Thimphu in fighting coronavirus. On March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders where he initiated a COVID-19 emergency fund for the regional bloc with an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund to assist the member countries in the fight against coronavirus.

All other SAARC nations have contributed to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Thimphu has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund to help combat the coronavirus threat in the region. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in Assam, discharged

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official s...

Norms relaxed for biz activities in green zone in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced further relaxations in the lockdown norms in 14 districts, which are in the green zone with no coronavirus cases so far, allowing industrial operations and functioning of shops with certain cond...

Madhuri Dixit to organise online dance festival

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to host a two-day online dance festival to help people relieve stress and learn new dance form amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organised by her academy, Dance With Madhuri D...

Bus operators' body in Bengal writes to PM for financial aid

A bus operators association in West Bengal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a financial package for the passenger transport sector, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus- triggered lockdown. In its letter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020