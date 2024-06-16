Left Menu

Global Push for Ukraine Peace: A Diplomatic Challenge

Eighty countries endorsed Ukraine's territorial integrity as the foundation for peace with Russia at a Swiss conference. The event saw mixed participation, with major nations like India and China abstaining. Despite hopes for Russian involvement, the path to diplomacy remains uncertain, highlighting diverging global stances.

PTI | Obburgen | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:44 IST
Eighty countries declared their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity as a basis for peace during a Swiss conference, despite key players like India and China abstaining. The summit saw a two-day discussion on nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchanges, yet the lack of a clear diplomatic roadmap left future progress uncertain.

The absence of Russia, which was not invited, underscored the diplomatic complexities involved. Hope remains that Russia could eventually join peace talks. The enduring conflict, which began with President Putin's 2022 invasion, continues to cause global disruption and geopolitical rifts.

While Western nations, including France, Germany, and the US, showed strong support, countries like Mexico and Saudi Arabia chose not to sign the final communique. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the initial steps but emphasized the need for continuous dialogue and concrete plans. The road to peace remains fraught with challenges and divided international opinions.

