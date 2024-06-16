Sunday Sports Extravaganza: Golf Highlights, MVP Showdowns, and Injury Updates

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:11 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - GOLF Today's events: PGA -- U.S. Open (instant recap, then W-T) LPGA -- LPGA Classic

- - - - FOOTBALL NFL Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs arrested in Alabama Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was booked on a domestic violence/burglary charge Sunday morning in Alabama. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUGGS-ARREST, Field Level Media - - UFL From MVP to MVP: Tom Brady to present UFL trophy Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be in St. Louis Sunday night to present the trophy to the most valuable player of the UFL championship game. FOOTBALL-UFL-MVP-SAB-BIR-MVP-BRADY, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) Championship game at St. Louis: Birmingham vs. St. Louis, approx. 5 p.m.

- - - - BASEBALL MLB Phillies SS Trea Turner (hamstring) to be activated Monday Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday, manager Rob Thomson confirmed. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-TURNER, Field Level Media IL stay a 'high possibility' for Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto A trip to the injured list due to triceps tightness is a "high possibility" for Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, manager Dave Roberts said. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-YAMAMOTO, Field Level Media Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette (calf) remains out vs. Guardians Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette will miss his second straight game Sunday due to right calf soreness as the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-BICHETTE, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. - - COLLEGE BASEBALL Today's games: (all times ET) College World Series: Virginia-Florida State, 2 p.m. College World Series: North Carolina-Tennessee, 7 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL NBA PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's game: (all times ET) NBA Finals G5: Dallas at Boston, 8:30 p.m. - - WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Indiana, Noon Seattle at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER NWSL Today's matches: (all times ET) Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m. Utah at Bay City FC - - - - SWIMMING Today's events: U.S. Olympic swimming team trails, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS Today's event: ATP roundup: Stuttgart, Germany; 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands WTA roundup: Nottingham, England; 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - - - - ESPORTS Today's events: CS2: -- BLAST Premier Spring Final Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)