Sunday Sports Extravaganza: Golf Highlights, MVP Showdowns, and Injury Updates
Catch all the highlights of today's sporting events including the PGA U.S. Open, NFL updates on Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs' arrest, Tom Brady presenting the UFL MVP trophy, MLB player updates, and College World Series matchups. Stay tuned for previews of upcoming games across various leagues.
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:11 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - GOLF Today's events: PGA -- U.S. Open (instant recap, then W-T) LPGA -- LPGA Classic
- - - - FOOTBALL NFL Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs arrested in Alabama Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was booked on a domestic violence/burglary charge Sunday morning in Alabama. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BUGGS-ARREST, Field Level Media - - UFL From MVP to MVP: Tom Brady to present UFL trophy Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be in St. Louis Sunday night to present the trophy to the most valuable player of the UFL championship game. FOOTBALL-UFL-MVP-SAB-BIR-MVP-BRADY, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) Championship game at St. Louis: Birmingham vs. St. Louis, approx. 5 p.m.
- - - - BASEBALL MLB Phillies SS Trea Turner (hamstring) to be activated Monday Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday, manager Rob Thomson confirmed. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-TURNER, Field Level Media IL stay a 'high possibility' for Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto A trip to the injured list due to triceps tightness is a "high possibility" for Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, manager Dave Roberts said. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-YAMAMOTO, Field Level Media Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette (calf) remains out vs. Guardians Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette will miss his second straight game Sunday due to right calf soreness as the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-BICHETTE, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. - - COLLEGE BASEBALL Today's games: (all times ET) College World Series: Virginia-Florida State, 2 p.m. College World Series: North Carolina-Tennessee, 7 p.m.
- - - - BASKETBALL NBA PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's game: (all times ET) NBA Finals G5: Dallas at Boston, 8:30 p.m. - - WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Indiana, Noon Seattle at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
- - - - SOCCER NWSL Today's matches: (all times ET) Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m. Utah at Bay City FC - - - - SWIMMING Today's events: U.S. Olympic swimming team trails, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
- - - - TENNIS Today's event: ATP roundup: Stuttgart, Germany; 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands WTA roundup: Nottingham, England; 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - - - - ESPORTS Today's events: CS2: -- BLAST Premier Spring Final Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PGA
- U.S. Open
- Tom Brady
- NFL
- MLB
- Trea Turner
- College World Series
- NBA Finals
- WNBA
- Soccer