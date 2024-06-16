West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari along with post-poll violence victims meet Governor at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday along with the victims of post-poll violence in the state. After meeting the Governor, Adhikari said that the Governor assured them that his doors are always open for all victims of post-poll violence till the situation normalises.

"We met Governor...he has told that doors are always open for victims till the post-poll violence ends...," Adhikari said speaking to reporters on Sunday. On seeking permission from the Kolkata Police to hold a sit-in with post-poll violence victims outside Raj Bhavan, Adhikari said, "TMC can protest but why not BJP?...our fight will continue...2.33 crore people of Bengal are with PM Modi...we will protest here for the next 5 days and we will seek permission for that..."

Incidents of post-poll violence poured in from several pockets of West Bengal where BJP workers were allegedly beaten and their offices were vandalised, after the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 results. Earlier, on Thursday, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was stopped by the police from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence.

Adhikari had stated, "For the first time after independence, we have been stopped outside Raj Bhavan. They didn't let the LoP enter. The Governor called in the victim with written permission. 200 victims, accompanied by LoP, had come here." Earlier this month, West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2024.

In a letter to the Governor of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that after the 2024 Parliamentary General Election results were announced on June 4, "goons of the ruling dispensation" has gone "berserk upon the workers of BJP" in West Bengal. "As has become synonymous now with the State of West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation have gone berserk upon the workers of BJP after the declaration of results of the Parliamentary General Elections, 2024, which was announced on June 4, 2024," Adhikari said in the letter.

"This seems to be a repeat of the incidents that transpired after the declaration of the results of the 2021 assembly election results in Bengal, which had resulted in the death of several BJP karyakartas," he added. Adhikari further alleged that the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilised to control the worsening situation where the ruling party's goons are targeting BJP workers. (ANI)

