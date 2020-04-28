Left Menu
Icelandair cuts 2,000 jobs to stop cash outflow

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:50 IST
Icelandair cuts 2,000 jobs to stop cash outflow
Airline Icelandair on Tuesday said it would cut 2,000 jobs across its entire operation to stop the outflow of cash primarily going to salaries, as the firm struggles to keep going during the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

"We hope to be able to scale up quickly as soon as markets start to recover and offer that affected employment again," Chief Executive Bogi Nils Bogason said.

Icelandair, which has seen its number of flights reduced to below 10% of scheduled flights, said production jobs, including crew, maintenance and ground operations, would be affected the most by the cuts.

