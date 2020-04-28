Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity

PTI | Longwa | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:15 IST
Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity
Representative Image Image Credit: Sotryblocks

The king of the Konyak tribe sleeps in Myanmar but eats in India -- his house, village, and people divided by a mountain border which serves as a vulnerable lifeline now severed by a coronavirus lockdown. The Konyak are just one of dozens of Naga tribes, a people yearning to reunite the 3 million living in India with their 400,000 estranged -- and much poorer -- cousins in Myanmar's isolated far north.

Many from Myanmar cross the border to attend school, sell vegetables or visit a hospital, as it is a days-long journey by foot to the nearest town in Myanmar. Tonyei Phawng claims to be the 12th generation of his family to rule the Konyak, whose feared tattooed warriors once brought home their enemies' heads as trophies. His son, the crown prince, will one day take over in a lineage many belief possess supernatural powers.

Dressed in civilian tracksuit and trainers in his village of Longwa, the 43-year-old king described to AFP in February how his Myanmar brothers were often stopped at the border and detained. Days later, the border was shuttered, not at the whim of Indian soldiers, but due to the threat of COVID-19. While the Indian government was providing some emergency rations, nothing had arrived from Myanmar authorities, Longwa-based tour guide Nahmai Konyak, 34, told AFP by phone.

Those living hand-to-mouth in Myanmar are finding it very difficult, he said. "We just can't help them." Retreating British colonialists left behind the frontier after World War II, cleaving the Konyak tribe of 44 villages in two - alongside several other tribes. The Naga on both sides enjoy some degree of autonomy, but there is a huge disparity of development.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jammu admin introduces call records management system

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan on introduced a call records management system for a real-time response to grievances and queries received at the district control room. She said the technology will enable immediate sharing of in...

BRIEF-Google CEO Tells Employees Return To Office Won't Happen Until At Least June 1 - CNBC

April 28 Reuters - GOOGLE CEO TELLS EMPLOYEES RETURN TO OFFICE WONT HAPPEN UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 1 - CNBC Source httpscnb.cx2y7v8sw Further company coverage...

AIMIM chief shares details of 32 coronavirus cured patients willing to donate plasma

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rao sharing details of 32 COVID-19 recovered patie...

British Airways says more than a quarter of jobs to go

British Airways plans to cut more than a quarter of its jobs in response to the coronavirus crisis, parent company IAG said on Tuesday, forecasting that passenger numbers will take years to recover. International Consolidated Airlines Group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020