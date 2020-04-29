Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus demand boosts Walmart's Mexico unit quarterly profit

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:48 IST
Coronavirus demand boosts Walmart's Mexico unit quarterly profit

Walmart's Mexico unit reported a 15.4% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, meeting analysts' expectations of strong results due to a surge in shopping triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, reported a first-quarter net profit of 10 billion pesos ($420 million), up from 8.7 billion pesos a year earlier.

Chief Executive Guilherme Loureiro said in a webcast that the results reflected high demand for essential goods in an emergency period that was not part of the "ordinary course" of business, and led to 20,500 new hires. "When this situation finishes, we will face other challenges, so this should not be taken into account to forecast our future performance," Loureiro said.

The company, also known as Walmex, reported revenue of 171.3 billion pesos in the period, up from 151.7 billion pesos a year ago. Mexico registered its first cases of COVID-19 - the illness caused by the highly contagious coronavirus - at the end of February, triggering a spate of panic buying nationwide in parent company Walmart Inc's largest overseas market by store count.

The Mexican government has since urged people to stay at home as much as possible to contain the spread of the virus. Walmart de Mexico said e-commerce sales grew 68% in the quarter as daily orders doubled, and the retailer added more than 1,700 workers to handle the demand.

Even so, e-commerce now represents 1.6% of total sales in Mexico, down from 2% in the fourth quarter last year. Walmart de Mexico's total sales reflect the opening of nine stores in the quarter, bringing the total to 3,416 locations.

The retailer warned that its typical pace of openings may slow due to social distancing measures that limit construction and difficulties obtaining permits. In Central America, the retailer registered growth in all markets except Honduras, where the government ordered stores closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020