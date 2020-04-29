Second blast rocks Syria's northern city of Afrin

A second blast took place in Syria's northern city of Afrin on Tuesday (local time) when an explosive device tore through a vehicle, hours after a first explosion killed 40 people. The second blast occurred in the Mahmoudiyeh neighbourhood in the city, leaving unknown losses, Xinhua reported citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Earlier, 40 people died when an explosive device ripped through an oil tanker in Afrin, according to the observatory. No terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the bombings yet. (ANI)