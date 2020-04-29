Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus lockdown worsens suffering for Johannesburg beggars

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:03 IST
Virus lockdown worsens suffering for Johannesburg beggars
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Inock Mukanhairi shows the small amount of food that he has for himself, his wife, Angeline, and five children barely enough to make it through another week of South Africa's strict coronavirus lockdown. The 58-year-old and his wife are both blind. Normally, they would be begging at traffic lights on Johannesburg's streets, relying on handouts from motorists, pedestrians and shop owners.

But the lockdown, now in its fifth week, has changed that. Police are preventing them from leaving their dilapidated building to beg on the empty streets and barren sidewalks.

The building houses about two dozen blind or otherwise disabled foreigners who rely on handouts to make enough for food and rent. With their children, they make up about 70 people. Many have entered South Africa illegally from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi.

"I really understand that the coronavirus is killing a lot of people. But at the same time, I'm locked inside my room," said Mukanhairi. "So death is death, due to corona or due to hunger." South Africa has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, with more than 4,360, including 86 deaths.

The country's far-reaching restrictions have been in effect since March 27 and residents must stay home, except for visits to grocery stores, pharmacies, and health facilities. The lockdown will be eased starting May 1, but this is unlikely to help the beggars because people will still be required to stay home.

Families of six to eight people are crammed into small rooms where they cook, eat, and sleep. Under such conditions, social distancing is not possible. The building has a few taps for water, so regular hand-washing is also difficult. The elderly and blind often just sit on their beds as their children play in the dimly lit and narrow hallways, where loose electric cords dangle from the ceiling.

Without any donations, they say they are uncertain about where they will get their next meals. Last week, South Africa announced an increase in social grants for the poor, elderly and disabled, but these immigrants are not eligible for that aid.

At the start of the lockdown, authorities swept the homeless from the streets and took them to a housing facility where food is provided. The beggars say they fled to their own building at the time to avoid being rounded up. They are not alone in being uncertain about how to get adequate food.

The UN World Food Program said this month that the number of people around the world with acute hunger could almost double this year because of the pandemic. At least 265 million people could face food insecurity by the end of this year, a jump of 130 million.

Rosewite Prikise, 41, lives with her four children in one of the small rooms, where all share a bed. "We have one week's worth of food left," she said. "So we cannot survive, especially us who are blind. We cannot go outside and our situation is not right."

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapests deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus.To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Venc...

My week as a COVID-19 patient

As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued doc...

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground....

Myanmar military may be committing new war crimes, says departing rights envoy

The departing U.N. human rights envoy for Myanmar said its military may be committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Rakhine and Chin states, where fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has intensified.Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020