Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Guantanamo province, Cuba -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck 41 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Baracoa town in the province of Guantanamo, Cuba, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km, EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6.6 and a depth of 2 km. There were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor, which comes months after a major earthquake struck south of Cuba, sending shockwaves across the region.

Baracoa is a popular tourist destination in Cuba.