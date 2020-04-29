Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Guantanamo province, Cuba -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:12 IST
Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Guantanamo province, Cuba -EMSC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck 41 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Baracoa town in the province of Guantanamo, Cuba, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km, EMSC said. It was revised from its initial measurement of magnitude 6.6 and a depth of 2 km. There were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor, which comes months after a major earthquake struck south of Cuba, sending shockwaves across the region.

Baracoa is a popular tourist destination in Cuba.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Cuba

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

The government is seriously considering unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Ministers level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday....

Jharkhand CM condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will always be remembered as an extraordinary actor. In his condolence message, Soren said that he was very sad to h...

Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Wednesday for joint European Union planning to safeguard supply chains during future pandemics. Berlin did not want a European autocracy but did want more independence in Europe in medical pr...

Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020