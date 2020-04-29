Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 38

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:28 IST
Construction site fire in South Korea kills at least 38
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 on Wednesday, fire authorities said.

The fire broke out when workers were building a warehouse in the city of Icheon, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Seoul, they said. They said, "rapid combustion" occurred while workers were working on an underground level of the warehouse, adding that they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

A total of 410 people including 335 firefighters, were mobilized to respond to the accident. South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked related ministries to do their utmost efforts for the search and rescue operation by mobilizing all available resources, presidential blue house spokesman Kang Min-Seok said.

The fire was extinguished five hours after it occurred at 1:32 pm, Yonhap News Agency said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

The government is seriously considering unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Ministers level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday....

Jharkhand CM condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will always be remembered as an extraordinary actor. In his condolence message, Soren said that he was very sad to h...

Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Wednesday for joint European Union planning to safeguard supply chains during future pandemics. Berlin did not want a European autocracy but did want more independence in Europe in medical pr...

Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020