Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coty beauty sale grinds to a halt amid salon and nail bar shutdowns - sources

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:52 IST
Coty beauty sale grinds to a halt amid salon and nail bar shutdowns - sources

German conglomerate Henkel and U.S. buyout fund KKR are holding off bidding for a portfolio of beauty brands that Coty Inc is trying to sell as they fret over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, four sources told Reuters. The sale, launched by Credit Suisse earlier this year, has hit a snag as hair salons and nail bars remain shut in most countries around the world, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Prospective bidders want to assess the impact of the industry shutdown on Coty's brands which include Wella, Clairol, GHD and OPI nail polish, they said. German conglomerate Henkel is only targeting specific brands including hair specialist Wella rather than the entire portfolio but would not commit to a bid until it has more visibility on the industry downturn, the sources said.

KKR is the other bidder left in the process and was initially looking to snap up the entire unit and bet on its turnaround, they said. But despite its expertise in reviving consumer brands - such as Unilever's spreads unit - KKR has now taken a cautious approach and wants to review Coty's portfolio at a later stage when the fallout of the pandemic will be fully reflected on Coty's balance sheet, one of the sources said.

Coty, Henkel and KKR declined to comment. Coty's professional beauty unit, which primarily sells professional hair and nail care products to salons, accounts for about 21% of its total revenue, with annual sales of about $1.81 billion.

The portfolio was expected to fetch about $7 billion earlier this year, sources had said, before the novel coronavirus ravaged the market, redirecting consumers' focus towards online beauty products including home dye kits. The global beauty and personal care industry was valued just short of $500 billion in 2019, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

But if real global GDP growth was to drop between 4-6% due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, retail sales growth for the sector would decline between 2% and 5%, Euromonitor said. SELF-CARE BOOM

In the first quarter of 2020, U.S. prestige beauty products generated $3.6 billion in sales, down 14% from last year, according to a study of The NPD Group. In contrast, online sales rose 24% in the same period, with hair products up 41%. "Self-care and at-home beauty treatments are where the growth is for the beauty market at this moment as consumers have no choice but to take beauty services into their own hands," said NPD beauty industry advisor Larissa Jensen.

L'Oreal currently ranks as the world leader in salon haircare, followed by John Paul Mitchell Systems and Coty, according to Euromonitor. Henkel, which owns Schwarzkopf, was hoping to boost its market share by securing control of Wella, the sources said, but its boss Carsten Knobel had to hold off amid a bleak outlook.

The German firm said on April 7 that its beauty care division would report a 3.9% sales decline in the first quarter, hurt by the closure of hair salons. Jefferies analysts estimated that salons account for about 30% of the unit's sales and that the implied decline in that segment was about 13.5%.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Maha police registers over 83,000 cases of lockdown violations

Over 83,000 offences were registered and 16,897 persons were arrested for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against peopl...

Labs see bottlenecks in France's plan to scale-up COVID-19 testing

The leaders of two federations representing thousands of private laboratories across France cast doubt on the countrys ability to more than double coronavirus testing before the country begins unwinding its lockdown on May 11. The industry ...

Long live jog and stroll, court tells over-strict German region

The regional state of Saarland had one of the strictest lockdowns in Germany to tackle one of its highest infection rates - but was told by a court on Wednesday to loosen up a little and let people get fresh air and visit relatives. While m...

90% of Delhi's containment zones have not reported new COVID-19 cases recently: Jain

There have been no new coronavirus case in 90 per cent of the containment zones recently in the national capital, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He said earlier the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was four or five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020