Pakistan Army chief visits forward positions along LoC

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned that India would always get "a befitting response" to ceasefire violations during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control. In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest situation, ceasefire violations along the LoC, and Pakistan Army's response.

"Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations," Gen Bajwa said, adding that Pakistan Army shall protect territorial integrity of motherland at all costs. General Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of troops, lauding officers, and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

He also appreciated the formation of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.