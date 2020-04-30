Combating COVID-19: Working with our friends in India among others to share information, best practices, says Pompeo

Left Menu
Laying emphasis on India-US cooperation to tackle the coronavirus and its impact, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that Trump administration is working with countries like Australia, India, Japan among others to share best practices and information.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:19 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.. Image Credit: ANI

Laying emphasis on India-US cooperation to tackle the coronavirus and its impact, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that Trump administration is working with countries like Australia, India, Japan among others to share best practices and information. Pompeo said he was "especially proud" of the work that the US has done in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States Government has provided more than $32 million in funding to support the COVID-19 response in Pacific island countries. And we are working with the Burmese Government, United Nations, NGOs, and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Burma, including among vulnerable populations," the US Secretary of State said during a press briefing. "And we're working with our friends in Australia, in India, in Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam to share information and best practices as we begin to move the global economy forward,"Pompeo added while emphasizing that as

The US Secretary of State also pointed out to India lifting the export ban on "critical medical supplies" used to treat some COVID-19 patients. "Our conversations certainly involve global supply chains, keeping them running smoothly, and getting our economies back to full strength, thinking about how we restructure these supply chains to prevent something like this from ever happening again," said Pompeo.

"One example of our work together is with India. It's lifted export bans on critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals used to treat some COVID-19 patients." India, the major producer of hydroxychloroquine, has promised to supply the drug to 55 countries, including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar as well. The medication which is being used in COVID-19 therapy has already reached the United States, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Seychelles. (ANI)

