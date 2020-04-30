Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package

Canada's House of Commons has approved the Trudeau government's proposed $6.5-billion Canada emergency student benefits (CESB) program in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, said at the conclusion of the session.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 30-04-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 06:08 IST
Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], April 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Canada's House of Commons has approved the Trudeau government's proposed $6.5-billion Canada emergency student benefits (CESB) program in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, said at the conclusion of the session. "Bill C-15 - An Act respecting Canada emergency student benefits (coronavirus disease 2019) - is deemed considered in Committee of the Whole, deemed reported without amendment, deemed concurred in at report stage on division, deemed read a third time, and passed on division," Rota said on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will now go to the Senate for approval and will have to receive royal assent from Governor General Julie Payette before it becomes law. Under the new program, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 22, post-secondary students will be eligible for a $900 per month benefit beginning in May through to August.

The program also sets aside $210 million for an extension of scholarships and grants, and $54 million for indigenous students, the prime minister said. According to government data, the number of employed post-secondary students fell 28 percent from February to March.

In total the Canadian government will spend over $180 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package

Toronto Canada, April 30 SputnikANI Canadas House of Commons has approved the Trudeau governments proposed 6.5-billion Canada emergency student benefits CESB program in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker of the Hou...

Work for Shivamogaa smart city resumes after lockdown relaxation

Work for Shivamogga smart city has resumed after the government provided relaxation during the lockdown period. Chetan, a private construction contractor said We are maintaining social distance. Work started only after DCP passed the order ...

COVID-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC has converted one of its buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The move has been taken by the state government to ensure sufficient availability of basic medical fac...

Reason behind Centre's decision to send back migrants amid lockdown

By Kumar Gaurav The Centre took the decision to send the migrants back to their homes after receiving feedback from several business giants and other intellectuals. Ever since the coronavirus started to wreak havoc in the country, Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020