Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:58 IST
Twitter gains users, beats estimates but ad trends alarm investors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenue and a smaller loss than analysts had expected amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its shares fell as investors fretted about potential weakness in the second quarter. The San Francisco-based social media company said daily users who can view ads also grew 24% to 166 million, about 2 million above estimates, as people looked to Twitter for information related to the virus.

Twitter also said its ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and it accelerated work on tools to attract advertisers, becoming the latest tech company to report a lighter blow from the pandemic than forecast. The company did not provide specific guidance on second quarter but on a conference call with analysts, Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal pointed to a March 11 to March 31 time frame, when ad revenue declined approximately 27% year-over-year, as a sign of what the company has seen in April.

Twitter shares, which initially rose 11% after the earning report, were down 4.8%. The company said its March decline was particularly pronounced in the United States, its largest market by revenue.

The novel coronavirus halted travel, retail and entertainment in much of the world by March, leading to sudden budgets cuts at many advertisers and generating concerns about the prospects of ad sellers. About 84% of Twitter's revenue comes from ads on its service and partner apps, and those sales were 27% lower in the last three weeks of March than the same period in 2019, the company said on Thursday. But sales bounced back in Asia during late March as lockdowns lifted there, Twitter said, without providing specific figures.

"We're not likely to see the full effects of the coronavirus on Twitter's revenues until Q2, but due to rapidly changing conditions, the severity of the impact is hard to predict," said eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Enberg. Facebook Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc , two of Twitter's main competitors for advertisers, said this week that they had seen signs of stability for April sales.

Twitter said it hoped to release tools earlier than planned this year to attract business from mobile games and other app makers. Those companies are trying to gain market share among consumers stuck at home and are continuing to buy what the ad industry calls "direct response" ads. Google on Wednesday also said it expected revenue from direct response ads sold by its YouTube unit to return to normal faster than from other ad types.

Twitter also warned of smaller increases in non-advertising revenue. SLASHING COSTS

Twitter's first-quarter revenue was $808 million, up 3% compared with a year earlier, above the average estimate of $776 million among analysts tracked by Refinitiv. The company said that sales growth from licensing users' posts to researchers and marketers, which was 17% in the first quarter, is expected to "moderate" the rest of the year.

Twitter lost $8 million in the first quarter, or a penny per share, better than the average estimate of two cents per share. Twitter is aiming to stem losses by slashing its own budgets, including by limiting hiring to product development, research and user support. Expense growth in 2020 is likely to be in "the low teens," versus earlier plans to spend 20% more than last year, Twitter said.

Focusing its product teams on advertiser tools could pose challenges for Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. He pledged in February to launch new features for users this year at a faster pace to stoke growth. The growth goal was part of an agreement allowing Dorsey to remain CEO as a revamped board of directors evaluates Twitter's leadership structure and CEO succession plan. Elliott had expressed concern about Dorsey, who is also CEO of financial tech company Square Inc, taking on too much.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs pick up Mahomes' fifth-year option

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, keeping him under contract through 2021. The move was a formality for the Chiefs, who have said they intend to lock up the 2018 Most Valuabl...

SER distributed over 2 lakh meals to poor: Spokesperson

The South Eastern Railway has distributed over two lakh plates of food to the destitute and the poor outside its headquarters here and near railway station complexes under its four divisions -- Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi - an...

Adieu RVS: Tributes pour in for city chronicler, raconteur R V Smith

To say that R V Smith knew the winding lanes, bylanes and little-known monuments of Delhi like the back of his hand, wont be an exaggeration. The Agra-born octogenarian, who started his career as a journalist in mid-1950s, devoted his life ...

Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.The Zoom blog from April 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020