Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:19 IST
Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.

The Zoom blog from April 22 has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants" instead of "more than 300 million daily users". (https://bit.ly/2x47sEY) "When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to 'participants'," the company said, adding, "this was a genuine oversight on our part."

Shares of the video conferencing app fell 6.6% to $136.84 in morning trade following an initial report by The Verge, which spotted the change in the blog post to meeting participants. Daily active users is a standard term in the tech sector, which seeks to count individual users only once in a day whereas other definitions may allow for double-counting of users at different times.

Reuters and other media outlets have been reporting Zoom's meeting participants figures as daily users. As corporations and schools shift to remote work and billions of people subject to stay-at-home orders seek ways to remain connected, Zoom has seen a surge in demand for its services. But it has also experienced a backlash as the increased use exposed privacy and security flaws.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Zoom

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AT&T brings ad unit Xandr under WarnerMedia ahead of HBO Max launch

ATT Inc said on Thursday it will bring its advertising unit Xandr under its WarnerMedia label, which is set to launch its streaming channel HBO Max in May. The move comes two months after Xandr Chief Executive Office Brian Lesser resigned f...

French football season declared over, PSG awarded title

Frances football league declared the season over on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain named as Ligue 1 champions. PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak,...

Soccer-Bundesliga to wait until May 6 for restart update

Germanys Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out about a possible restart after the government on Thursday delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.The cash-strapped clubs and league had been...

Coronavirus to accelerate UK grocery's digital shift, says Sainsbury's boss

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a digital shift in UK grocery shopping as Britons embrace home delivery, click and collect and technologies such as in-store scanning, the boss of Sainsburys said on Thursday.Since the crisis started...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020