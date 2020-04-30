Left Menu
30-04-2020
Cyber TRAKTOR suspended, under investigation by WePlay!
WePlay! Esports suspended Cyber TRAKTOR and placed the Dota team under investigation after tournament organizers questioned the results of recent matches in the Puskka League. Cyber TRAKTOR, who compete as a CIS representative in the secondary division of the WePlay! Pushka League, recorded a pair of distinctly different results in their respective matches against Cyber Legacy and Nova on Sunday.

Per WePlay! Esports, 10 deaths in the first 10 minutes elevated the total kill score from 18 to 42 in the first game -- a 2-0 victory for Cyber Legacy. In the second match, Cyber TRAKTOR recorded just three kills in 26 minutes in a 2-0 triumph over NOVA. "Our esports department and the analysts of WePlay! Pushka League carefully examined the matches and came to the conclusion that Cyber TRAKTOR, with a high degree of probability, made bets on some intermediate results of their matches. At this time, we are gathering evidence and investigating the situation," a statement read on the WePlay! Esports official website.

"Until all the circumstances are clarified, Cyber TRAKTOR is suspended from participation in WePlay! Pushka League." Vitaliy "Nexius" Bozhko, the lead esports manager for the WePlay! Esports, added the following statement on the website:

"One of the main reasons for the existence of Division 2 in WePlay! Pushka League is the support of talented players who have not yet been discovered. For the participants, even if they are not yet ready to take the big stage, the official matches serve as an incentive to improve and work on themselves," Nexius said. "Unfortunately, no one is safe from the fact that a player or an entire team uses this opportunity to try to earn easy money. We will announce punishments for the perpetrators when we fully understand the situation."

